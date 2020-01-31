OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OPTN. Cowen started coverage on OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered OptiNose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of OPTN stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. 243,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,220. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $365.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 137.60% and a negative net margin of 419.37%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

