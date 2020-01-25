Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OPB. ValuEngine lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opus Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of OPB stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.79. 193,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,919. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Opus Bank by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

