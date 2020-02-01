Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of OPB stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 376,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,929. Opus Bank has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $912.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Opus Bank in the third quarter worth $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Opus Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Opus Bank by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Opus Bank in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Opus Bank by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

