Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:OSCV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:OSCV) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.52, approximately 1,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 21,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

