Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,175,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81. Oracle has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

