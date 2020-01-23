Oramed Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 657 call options on the company. This is an increase of 788% compared to the average daily volume of 74 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 53,043 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

ORMP stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 297.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

