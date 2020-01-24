Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.87 ($18.45).

EPA ORA opened at €13.06 ($15.19) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.85. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.37).

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks