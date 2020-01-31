Orange (EPA:ORA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.20

Shares of Orange SA (EPA:ORA) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and traded as low as $12.91. Orange shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 7,708,011 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORA. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.87 ($18.45).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.82.

About Orange (EPA:ORA)

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio