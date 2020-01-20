Orange SA (EPA:ORA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Orange SA (EPA:ORA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.87 ($18.45).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of Orange stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €13.06 ($15.19). 4,014,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.37). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.87.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds