Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Orange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orange’s FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ORAN. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ORAN opened at $14.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Orange has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $16.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Orange by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,412,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,367,000 after acquiring an additional 355,040 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 108,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Orange by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

