Orange SA to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Orange in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $14.52 on Friday. Orange has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 147,780 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

