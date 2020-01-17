OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.97

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.97 and traded as high as $8.32. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 54,127 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSUR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $498.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 30.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 15.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 54,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 21.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

