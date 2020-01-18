OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.35, 336,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 334,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $507.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

