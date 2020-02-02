Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.84

Shares of Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $6.10. Orbit International shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 22,040 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.10.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Orbit International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Orbit International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORBT)

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

