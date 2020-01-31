Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B) was down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.38 and last traded at C$6.38, approximately 25,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 601% from the average daily volume of 3,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.42, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.61 million and a PE ratio of 14.95.

About Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B)

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

