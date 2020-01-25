Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $13.20. 134,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,523. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

