Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Up 69.0% in January

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,300 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the December 31st total of 497,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 2,739.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 369,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORTX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,282. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -1.06.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

