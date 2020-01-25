Orcoda (ASX:ODA) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Orcoda Ltd (ASX:ODA) dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.21 ($0.15) and last traded at A$0.21 ($0.15), approximately 7,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.21 ($0.15).

The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 million and a PE ratio of -100.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.23.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Jamieson 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,540 in the last ninety days.

About Orcoda (ASX:ODA)

Orcoda Limited provides Internet and mobile software systems in Australia and China. The company offers SmartTrans, a specialist in asset optimization; and Resource Connect, a provider of end-to-end supply chain and mobility solutions for resource industry projects. It also provides homecare, disability transportation, and health transportation services; transportation logistics, including scheduling, planning, and management, as well as mobility and visibility, and business intelligence and workflow solutions; and resource logistics services and technologies to manage people, places, and process on various resources projects.

