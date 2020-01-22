O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post $4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.21. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $3.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $17.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.84 to $17.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $19.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.70 to $20.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.53.

ORLY traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.71. The stock had a trading volume of 754,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,476. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $331.34 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 19,985 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $8,793,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.66, for a total transaction of $109,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,652 shares of company stock valued at $36,734,738 over the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 958.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,274,000 after purchasing an additional 410,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,720,000 after buying an additional 186,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 288,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,486,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 596.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,152,000 after acquiring an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 55,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

