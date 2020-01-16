O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 979,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 19,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $8,793,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,652 shares of company stock valued at $36,734,738. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $441.07. 875,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $331.34 and a one year high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.53.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

