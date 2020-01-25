O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $393.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $436.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $493.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $430.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $439.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.91. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $331.34 and a one year high of $454.31. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.51, for a total transaction of $2,753,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total transaction of $3,638,628.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,678.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,652 shares of company stock worth $34,559,738 in the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?