O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Hold Rating from Nomura

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.19.

ORLY stock opened at $406.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.40 and its 200-day moving average is $414.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $340.00 and a twelve month high of $454.31.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 19,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $8,793,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $19,631,602. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 347,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 223,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 175,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

