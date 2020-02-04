O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $406.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $345.50 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.29 and its 200 day moving average is $414.06.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 19,985 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $8,793,999.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $19,631,602. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.19.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

