Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS) Stock Price Up 40%

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS)’s stock price rose 40% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 125,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 45,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

About Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS)

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

