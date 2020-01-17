OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) Given a C$9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) has been assigned a C$9.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 target price on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$13.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.44.

The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.97. The stock has a market cap of $661.23 million and a P/E ratio of 28.02. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$4.11 and a one year high of C$11.30.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

