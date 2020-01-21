OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cormark decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$13.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 4.14. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$4.11 and a 1 year high of C$11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

