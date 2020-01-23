OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.36 Million

Analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) will post $20.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $97.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.47 million to $117.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $152.04 million, with estimates ranging from $110.06 million to $183.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million.

A number of analysts have commented on OGI shares. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 price objective for the company. Beacon Securities lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

OGI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.89. 301,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,831. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $491.78 million and a P/E ratio of -14.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 17.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 19.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 14.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

