Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Update

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ONVO stock remained flat at $$0.36 on Tuesday. 390,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,211. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.18. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Organovo had a negative net margin of 774.47% and a negative return on equity of 74.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONVO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685,367 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,327,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,998 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ONVO. ValuEngine raised shares of Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

