Orica (ASX:ORI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.38

Orica Ltd (ASX:ORI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.38 and traded as high as $23.50. Orica shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 1,048,964 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is A$22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20.

In related news, insider Alberto Calderon 162,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th.

About Orica (ASX:ORI)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

