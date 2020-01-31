ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS:OROVY remained flat at $$34.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.47. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $7.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

