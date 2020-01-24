ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) vs. Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Head-To-Head Comparison

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) and Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR pays out 95.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR and Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep 9.04% 6.97% 5.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR and Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR and Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR $6.57 billion 0.64 $108.17 million $0.61 55.33 Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep $3.05 billion 1.43 $301.06 million N/A N/A

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR.

Summary

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep beats ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. The company is also involved in equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, terminal operating, ship owning, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; maintaining union office workers; providing corporate, labor, and trucking services; and operating vessels. It operates two container terminals, including Long Beach Container Terminal in California and Kaohsiung Terminal in Taiwan. The company is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Fortune Crest Inc.

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep Company Profile

Amada Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, lease, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, other countries in Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; metal cutting machines, such as band saw and structural steel machines that are used in the fabrication of steel frames for high-rise buildings, bridges, and other structures; and machine tools, which include multiprocess centers, grinding machines, and electrical discharge machines for use in the precision finishing of medical devices and other equipment. The company also provides stamping presses for producing electronic parts; and precision welding machines, such as laser welders and markers, resistance welders, and systems for use in automotive electrical equipment, secondary batteries, household electrical appliances, LCD displays, personal computers, medical devices, and other products. In addition, it offers saw blades; conveyor devices, power transmission devices, automatic control units, and other equipment; tooling peripheral machines; and toolings for punching and bending, and hydraulic punch presses. The company was formerly known as Amada Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. in April 2015. Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Isehara, Japan.