Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Origin Agritech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ SEED traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 87,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,955. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Origin Agritech stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.81% of Origin Agritech worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

