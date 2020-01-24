Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

NASDAQ OBNK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.45. 10,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $851.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

In related news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

