Origo Partners (LON:OPP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Origo Partners PLC (LON:OPP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.15. Origo Partners shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $628,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.17.

Origo Partners Company Profile (LON:OPP)

Origo Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.

