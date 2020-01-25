Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading Down 2%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR)’s share price dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), approximately 6,740,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.37.

About Oriole Resources (LON:ORR)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

