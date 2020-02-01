Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives $3.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OESX shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, COO Scott A. Green sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,756.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $111,979.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OESX opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

