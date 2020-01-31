Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) PT Raised to $4.50

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,425. The company has a market cap of $129.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $111,979.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,570.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 148,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $488,476.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,333.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

