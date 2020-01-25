Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.03, approximately 818,262 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 372,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OESX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $134.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott A. Green sold 148,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $488,476.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,333.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $111,979.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,090,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 182,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 36.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,633,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 437,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 193.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 770,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 138,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?