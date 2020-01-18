Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Trading Up 9.2%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) shares were up 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28, approximately 399,758 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 254,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $137.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.21.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott A. Green sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,756.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 148,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $488,476.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,333.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 36.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,633,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 437,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 138,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 193.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 770,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 16,471.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

