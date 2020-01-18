Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

OESX has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

OESX stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.51 million, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.21. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $301,501.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $111,979.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 770,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,633,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 437,601 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,090,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 182,716 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 138,849 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

