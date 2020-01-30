Orion Energy Systems’ (OESX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $6.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00.

OESX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.05.

OESX traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,374. The stock has a market cap of $129.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $111,979.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,570.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $301,501.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

