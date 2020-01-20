Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will announce $165.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.00 million and the highest is $170.16 million. Orion Group reported sales of $99.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $674.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $669.60 million to $678.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $707.28 million, with estimates ranging from $688.50 million to $726.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.27 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Noble Financial set a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 267,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 144,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Orion Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 349,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 87,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.67. 91,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

