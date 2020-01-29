Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 64,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE ORN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 74,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,850. The firm has a market cap of $146.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.27 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ORN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

