Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.70

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $4.86. Orion Group shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 2,786 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $146.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.27 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. Research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

