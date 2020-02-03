ORION OYJ/ADR (ORINY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of ORINY opened at $20.78 on Monday. ORION OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORION OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

ORION OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs.

