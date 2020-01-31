ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 61,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

IX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ORIX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

IX stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. Research analysts predict that ORIX will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.6088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.56%.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?