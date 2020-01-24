ORIX Co. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $1.61 (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.6088 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

ORIX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48. ORIX has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that ORIX will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

