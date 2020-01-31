ORIX (NYSE:IX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIX’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE:IX traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.79. 54,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. ORIX has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $86.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. Analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 41,044 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 754.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 54,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

