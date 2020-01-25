ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $86.10 and last traded at $85.94, with a volume of 13889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.6088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s payout ratio is currently 224.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.53.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 22.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in ORIX in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in ORIX in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

