Orkla ASA (ORKLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Orkla ASA has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

